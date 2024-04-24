Lambton residents being reminded to test well water supply

Lambton County residents with private wells are being encouraged to regularly test their water to make sure it's safe to drink.

According to Lambton Public Health, recent high-water levels, flood conditions and saturated grounds could lead to harmful bacteria making its way into the drinking water.

“If you haven’t routinely tested your well or it has been impacted by recent flooding events, we encourage you to use bottled water for daily use including drinking, making infant formula or juices, cooking, making ice, washing fruits and vegetables, and brushing teeth," said Health Protection Supervisor Lori Lucas. "Alternatively, you can boil your water rapidly for at least one minute before use.”

Bacteria testing and water sampling kits are available for free and can be picked up at Lambton Public Health on Exmouth Street in Point Edward, Charlotte Elaner Englehart Hospital in Petrolia and London Public Health Lab on Commissioners Road east.