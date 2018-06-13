Featured
Lambton OPP seek armed robbery suspect
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:20AM EDT
Provincial Police are on the lookout for a suspect in an armed robbery in Corunna over the weekend.
Sunday evening a man entered a convenience store with an apparent handgun and demanded cash.
The suspect made off with a small amount of money and was seen fleeing eastbound on St. Clair Boulevard.
He is described as white, average height and built, wearing a black hoodie with jeans and running shoes.