LONDON, ONT. -- A Komoka woman hit it big after winning $75,000 by playing Instant Cash Word$.

Leanne Mackenzie, a 42-year-old hospitality worker couldn't believe her luck. "I was playing my ticket in my car and I was shocked," she said. "These things don't happen to me."

Mackenzie plans to save her winnings for when the lockdown is over. "I will treat myself with something, but for now I will enjoy having money in the bank."