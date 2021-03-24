LONDON, ONT. -- Donna Gallant of Tiverton Ont. is $100,000 richer after winning Poker Lotto. She matched five of five cards to win.

“I check my tickets at night – I compared the cards four times. It was about 2:30 a.m.! My heart felt like it would explode. I was so shocked!” Gallant says.

She plans to but a new woodstove for her home and new doors.

“I’ll also enjoy having this boost to my nest egg. When the pandemic is over, I’d like to treat myself to a weekend in Niagara to play Bingo and have a little fun,” she added.

The ticket was purchased at Giant Tiger on Goderich Street in Port Elgin.