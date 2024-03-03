Knights take on Firebirds in Flint, MI.

FLINT, Mich. — Max McCue scored the game-winning goal at 17:49 of the second period as the visiting London Knights edged the Flint Firebirds 4-3.

McCue scored twice for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (43-13-1-3), while Sam O'Reilly and Kasper Halttunen netted singles.

Gavin Ewles, Connor Clattenburg and Simon Slavicek scored for the Firebirds (26-29-3-1).