Knights take on Firebirds in Flint, MI.
FLINT, Mich. — Max McCue scored the game-winning goal at 17:49 of the second period as the visiting London Knights edged the Flint Firebirds 4-3.
McCue scored twice for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (43-13-1-3), while Sam O'Reilly and Kasper Halttunen netted singles.
Gavin Ewles, Connor Clattenburg and Simon Slavicek scored for the Firebirds (26-29-3-1).
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume
Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Trump mulls VP options amid primary wins
The South Carolina senator failed in his own bid for president. But his enthusiastic campaigning for the former president has been generating buzz about Scott's prospects as Trump's potential pick for a running mate.
Government contracting process 'absolutely not' giving value for money: Botler whistleblowers
The co-founders of a company formerly contracted by the Canada Border Services Agency, who raised concerns about the process for doling out government contracts and instigated probes into the ArriveCan app controversy, says the federal government's contracting process is 'absolutely not' giving Canadian taxpayers value for their money.
Haley says she no longer feels bound by the GOP pledge requiring her to support the eventual nominee
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday she no longer feels bound by a pledge that required all GOP contenders to support the party's eventual nominee in order to participate in the primary debates.
Cancer patient dragged by New York City bus, partially paralyzed, awarded US$72.5 million in lawsuit
A Florida woman who says she was struck and dragged by a New York City bus and left partially paralyzed has been awarded US$72.5 million in her lawsuit against the city's transit agency.
Here’s why North Americans drive on the right and the U.K. drives on the left
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
Hundreds of inmates flee after armed gangs storm Haiti's main prison in escalating violence
At least three people have been killed and hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.