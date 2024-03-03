LONDON
London

    • Knights take on Firebirds in Flint, MI.

    The London Knights beat the Firebirds 4-3 in Flint on March 2, 2024. (Source: London Knights/X) The London Knights beat the Firebirds 4-3 in Flint on March 2, 2024. (Source: London Knights/X)
    Share

    FLINT, Mich. — Max McCue scored the game-winning goal at 17:49 of the second period as the visiting London Knights edged the Flint Firebirds 4-3.

    McCue scored twice for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (43-13-1-3), while Sam O'Reilly and Kasper Halttunen netted singles.

    Gavin Ewles, Connor Clattenburg and Simon Slavicek scored for the Firebirds (26-29-3-1).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

    Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

    Trump mulls VP options amid primary wins

    The South Carolina senator failed in his own bid for president. But his enthusiastic campaigning for the former president has been generating buzz about Scott's prospects as Trump's potential pick for a running mate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News