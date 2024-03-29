LONDON
London

    • Knights take Game 2 in series with Kitchener

    Share

    Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Saturday.

    Kaleb Lawrence, Henry Brzustewicz, Jacob Julien and Jackson Edward also scored for the Knights, who won Thursday's first game in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 5-3.

    Carson Rehkopf scored for the Rangers, who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

    The Rangers, who went 0-for-6 on the power play, will host Game 3 on Tuesday.

    The Knights outshot the Rangers 25-24 and went 1-for-6 on the power play.

    —With files from The Canadian Press 

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

    Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

    Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

    Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4  Flint 3

    Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

     

    Round 2 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

    Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3

    Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1

    Game 3 – Tues., April 16 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

    Game 4 – Thurs., April 18 at Kitchener, 7:00pm

    Game 5 – Fri., April 19 at London, 7:00pm

    Game 6 – Sun., April 21 at Kitchener, 2:00pm

    Game 7 – Tues., April 23 at London, 7:00pm

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News