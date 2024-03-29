Knights take Game 2 in series with Kitchener
Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Saturday.
Kaleb Lawrence, Henry Brzustewicz, Jacob Julien and Jackson Edward also scored for the Knights, who won Thursday's first game in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 5-3.
Carson Rehkopf scored for the Rangers, who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.
The Rangers, who went 0-for-6 on the power play, will host Game 3 on Tuesday.
The Knights outshot the Rangers 25-24 and went 1-for-6 on the power play.
—With files from The Canadian Press
Round 1 schedule
(1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds
Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0
Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4
Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4 Flint 3
Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2
Round 2 schedule
(1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers
Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3
Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1
Game 3 – Tues., April 16 at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Game 4 – Thurs., April 18 at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Game 5 – Fri., April 19 at London, 7:00pm
Game 6 – Sun., April 21 at Kitchener, 2:00pm
Game 7 – Tues., April 23 at London, 7:00pm
