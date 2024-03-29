Knights take commanding 3-0 series lead with Kitchener
Jacob Julien scored three goals as the visiting London Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 6-4.
Isaiah George, Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen also scored for the Knights, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven OHL quarterfinal series.
Trent Swick, Adrian Misaljevic, Cameron Mercer and Eduard Šalé scored for the Rangers.
The Knights won Game 1 on Thursday 5-3 then won Game 2 on Saturday 5-1.
Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday night at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
—With files from The Canadian Press
Round 1 schedule
(1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds
Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0
Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4
Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4 Flint 3
Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2
Round 2 schedule
(1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers
Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3
Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1
Game 3 – London 6 Kitchener 4
Game 4 – Thurs., April 18 at Kitchener, 7:00pm
Game 5 – Fri., April 19 at London, 7:00pm
Game 6 – Sun., April 21 at Kitchener, 2:00pm
Game 7 – Tues., April 23 at London, 7:00pm
