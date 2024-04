Knights prepare for Game 1 of conference finals

We have a game time but no opponent.

Game 1 of the OHL conference finals will be played at Budweiser Gardens on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Knights will get either Sault. St. Marie or Saginaw after the Greyhounds forced a Game 7 in its series with the Spirit.

The winner on Tuesday will join the Oshawa Generals, North Bay Battalion and London Knights in the final four.

Last week, Jacob Julien scored a hat trick in leading the London Knights past the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 to finish off a second-round sweep on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Kasper Halttunen had the other goal for London, which earned its second straight sweep of the post-season. Michael Simpson made 26 saves.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Round 1 schedule

(1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4 Flint 3

Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

Round 2 schedule

(1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3

Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1

Game 3 – London 6 Kitchener 4

Game 4 – London 4 Kitchener 3