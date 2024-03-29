LONDON
London

    • Knights prepare for Game 1 of conference finals

    Share

    We have a game time but no opponent.

    Game 1 of the OHL conference finals will be played at Budweiser Gardens on Friday at 7 p.m.

    The Knights will get either Sault. St. Marie or Saginaw after the Greyhounds forced a Game 7 in its series with the Spirit.

    The winner on Tuesday will join the Oshawa Generals, North Bay Battalion and London Knights in the final four.

    Last week, Jacob Julien scored a hat trick in leading the London Knights past the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 to finish off a second-round sweep on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

    Kasper Halttunen had the other goal for London, which earned its second straight sweep of the post-season. Michael Simpson made 26 saves.

    —With files from The Canadian Press 

     

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

    Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

    Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

    Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4  Flint 3

    Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

     

    Round 2 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

    Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3

    Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1

    Game 3 – London 6 Kitchener 4

    Game 4 – London 4 Kitchener 3

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News