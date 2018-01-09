

CTV London





The London Knights have traded overage forward, Sam Miletic to the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for draft picks.

This is the fourth major trade by the Knights in the last four days.

“We are very proud of what Sam has been able to accomplish as a member of the London Knights,” said Knights General Manager, Rob Simpson in a news release. “He has a chance to go to a very young and competitive team where he will be able to compete for a championship. We would like to thank him for all of his passion and dedication he brought to our franchise.”

In exchange for Miletic, the Knights will receive several three draft picks from the Niagara IceDogs between 2022 and 2025.