Knights complete four-game sweep of Firebirds with 3-2 victory

    Denver Barkey scored with 1:17 left in the third period as the London Knights edged the Flint Firebirds 3-2 on Thursday to advance in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

    London won the first-round series in four straight games.

    Sam O'Reilly and Landon Sim had the other goals for London as Michael Simpson made 34 saves.

    Simon Slavicek and Matthew Wang scored for Flint, while netminder Nathan Day stopped 28 of 30 shots.

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

    • Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0
    • Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4
    • Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4  Flint 3
    • Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

