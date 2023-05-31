Knight's Hunter honoured as OHL general manager of the year

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has named London Knights General Manager Mark Hunter as the winner of this year’s Jim Gregory award.

A release sent out by the league noted, the Knights overcame the tragic loss of friend and teammate Abakar Kazbekov in December of this past season, skating to a fourth consecutive Midwest Division title with a record of 45-21-2-0, surrendering a Western Conference-low 214 goals-against.

The Knights also won the Wayne Gretzky Trophy as Western Conference champions, doing so for the seventh time in franchise history.

The Knights finished the season with a 45-21-2 and zero record and falling just short in the OHL finals to Peterborough.

Hunter was selected as winner of the annual honour after he and runner-up Adam Dennis of the North Bay Battalion finished as front-runners in voting by OHL General Managers.

The final winner was decided upon by a committee consisting of media representatives from a market in each of the OHL's four divisions, a representative from NHL Central Scouting, as well as a representative from the Ontario Hockey League.