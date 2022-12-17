London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating

A man fell to his death Saturday from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building.

The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after the body was found on the sidewalk Saturday morning.

“Around 8:20 a.m. members of the London Police Service were dispatched to attend the intersection of Dufferin Avenue and Talbot Street for a person that had reportedly fallen from the building,” said LPS Const. Travis Buckle.

He added, “Officers arrived on scene and located a person who was deceased.”

Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.

The team and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) later released a statement confirming the sudden passing of the 18-year old.

The London Police Service Major Crime Division is investigating the death of a man who fell from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Dec. 17, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021,” Knights officials said. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”

The Knights also announced the postponement of their game Saturday afternoon against the Flint Firebirds.

The 6’ 1” centre from Moscow, Russia was the Knights first pick in the under 18 draft in 2021.

Injuries limited him to just 21 games over two seasons, but he did play in Friday’s win over the Owen Sound Attack.

A source who knew Kazbekov said he was a “great kid” and that his death was “totally unexpected.”

LPS have yet to identify the deceased, and said no foul play is suspected.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and it's been handed over to our Major Crime Section for further investigation,” said Buckle.