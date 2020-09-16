Canadian country music start Brett Kissell returns to London in late September.

Kissell will headline at Western Fair District on September 26 at 9:30 p.m.

Presented by London Music Hall, Budweiser Gardens and Western Fair District, tickets to the drive-in show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

“I am beyond thrilled to come to London, Ontario on September 26,” says Kissel.

“London holds some of the best country music fans in Canada, and some of my greatest career memories have been made with the fans there that have come out to the shows. I can’t think of a better place to bring my drive-in show to party.”

In 2019, Kissell won a JUNO Award for Country Album of the Year and also the Canadian Country Music Association’s Fans’ Choice Award.