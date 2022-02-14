'Kiss it goodbye': Ontario restaurant association excited for end of vaccine passport
When Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the vaccine passport system will end March 1, 2022, it was music to the ears of some Ontario restaurant owners.
"The industry cannot wait to open up full capacity and start seeing restrictions go away for good," says Tony Elenis, CEO of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association (ORHMA).
In two weeks, capacity limits will also be lifted at all indoor establishments.
However, officials said this will only happen "if public health and health system indicators continue to improve."
The province also stated businesses have the option of keeping the QR Code vaccine passport requirement.
"I believe the vast majority (of restaurants) will close down the vaccination proof process," says Elenis.
"I believe they are going to kiss it goodbye because in many cases there have been confrontations at the door. It served its purpose and the industry embraced it as a tool to prevent future lockdowns but it's time for vaccination proof to go away.”
When the news came out Monday morning, it took some venue owners and operators in London, Ont. by surprise.
At the London Music Hall, owner Mike Manuel says he is still undecided as to how they will proceed with vaccine passports. He tells CTV News he "still needs to discuss it with family and staff.”
At Centennial Hall in downtown London, operator Brad Jones says it will be up to each individual artist and promoter.
"Since the news broke, we've already been on the on the phone with several of them to tell them we're going to honour and respect what they want," says Jones.
Jones calls the lifting of restrictions "a great day" and is looking forward to hosting dance competitions, university events, comedy shows and musical events over the next two months. He has 17 events booked in April.
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) currently requires proof of vaccination, and as of today they say they "have no update to share" when asked how they will proceed.
Budweiser Gardens is the host venue for the London Knights and Lightning. General manager Brian Ohl says they're fortunate to have two weeks to sort it out.
"What we're doing is we're reaching out to the OHL to see what they are doing" says Ohl.
"They have a policy on vaccination, so we're seeing if that's going to change by March 1st. The same thing with Live Nation and some of our other partners in terms of our events. We're kind of in a wait and see mode."
ORHMA believes some restaurants may decide to keep the QR Code requirement to instill "consumer confidence" in their own audience.
However, Elenis wants public officials to change their narrative and tell customers that indoor dining is safe.
"What the industry is waiting for all three levels of government including the health department to start promoting restaurants as a safe place to go in and dine," says Elenis.
"We know indoor dining is safer than the house gatherings that have happened over the years. Hotel meeting rooms, events and restaurants all need help. We need governments to start promoting that it's healthy to travel and healthy to go and visit and eat in a restaurant."
Masking requirements will remain in place, while vaccine requirements in industries such as long-term care and health care will remain in place for now, the premier added.
