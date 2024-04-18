Kincardine, Ont. weapons incident leads to charges against South Bruce man
A 42-year-old South Bruce man is facing charges after a weapons call in Kincardine last month.
Shortly before 10 p.m. on March 3, provincial police were notified of a suspect with a handgun outside of a Queen Street business. There were no reported injuries.
On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in South Bruce and found three imitation firearms and ammunition.
The accused remains in custody.
