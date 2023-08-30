Kincardine, Ont. study group to address pier safety as drownings mount

Six people have drowned along Kincardine, Ont.'s shoreline since 2008. Almost all of the drownings involved someone either jumping off of, or being swept off Kincardine’s southernmost pier. The municipality will launching a study group to investigate best safety measures to put in place in time for 2024 summer season. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Six people have drowned along Kincardine, Ont.'s shoreline since 2008. Almost all of the drownings involved someone either jumping off of, or being swept off Kincardine’s southernmost pier. The municipality will launching a study group to investigate best safety measures to put in place in time for 2024 summer season. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

