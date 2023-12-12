LONDON
London

    • Kidnapping and weapons investigation in London: LPS

    A kidnapping and weapons investigation in London over the weekend has led to charges for two Toronto men.

    Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, a man called 9-1-1 to report a friend was being kidnapped at gunpoint from a home in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street.

    After getting a suspect description, police arrived at the scene, found and arrested the suspects allegedly attempting to flee the building with the victim.

    While searching the suspects, police said they found a loaded firearm.

    A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old man, both from Toronto, have been jointly charged with kidnapping, resist arrest, pointing a firearm, uttering threats/death of bodily harm, possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate, possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

    Both the accused remain in custody and are scheduled to reappear in London court on Dec. 15.

