Jurors hear audio recording of witness telling dispatch he hit someone days after hit-and-run

Tristan Roby and his mother Abby are seen at their home in London, Ont. on thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 Tristan Roby and his mother Abby are seen at their home in London, Ont. on thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver