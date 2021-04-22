LONDON, ONT. -- A wet start to Wednesday as an area of low pressure moved east over central Lake Huron.

The rain, which was steady at times has moved out. A cold front will cross early Tuesday evening and winds will shift northwest.

The winds will usher in a much cooler Wednesday, with daytime highs dropping back below normal.

Mainly cloudy skies hold Wednesday, but expect a shift into a mix of sun and cloud Thursday.

The average high for this time of year is 16C, but over the next couple of days highs will be close to 10C.

Rainfall moves back in late Thursday night, and expect showers to linger Friday.

High pressure builds Saturday with sunshine coming. The forecast models are indicating an area of low pressure south of the Great Lakes that could bring a bit more in the way of cloud Sunday and the risk for showers.

The forecast remains unsettled and on the cool side.