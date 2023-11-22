LONDON
London

    • Julie Atchison has the latest forecast for the London region

    Cloudy with light drizzle is expected for the London area on Wednesday.

    According to CTV News meteorologist Julie Atchison, temperatures start out mild but will dip.

    "As we head toward the weekend we are expecting some sunshine as we roll into Thursday and Friday but temperatures are set to drop this weekend," she said.

    With Friday being the lighting of the lights in London's Victoria Park, Atchison reminds those who plan to attend to bundle up with temperatures expected to hover around the freezing mark.

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near plus 5.

    Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Low plus 1.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h. High plus 5.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be 'huge mistake,' BoC's Macklem warns

    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warns fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with its consequences would be a huge mistake. The governor acknowledged during a speech Wednesday that interest rates may already be high enough to bring inflation back to target, but he doubled down on the central bank's readiness to raise rates further if inflation doesn't come down.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News