LONDON, ONT -- It was a “night of fun” that left heavy damages to the Greenway soccer fields and city staff cleaning up the mess.

London police are looking for any information after a vehicle of some kind left several deep tire marks throughout the soccer fields at Greenway Park.

“One night of ‘fun’ can mean weeks of staff time and resources to repair,” read a Tweet from the City of London. “We are saddened to see the damage to Greenway park soccer field this week.”

If you have any information regarding who may have caused this damage, contact police at 519-661-5670.