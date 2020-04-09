LONDON, ONT -- Unemployment jumped nearly a full percentage point in London in March according to new numbers from Statistics Canada.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began London held an unemployment rate of 4.9 per cent, that number has climbed to 5.8 per cent.

While today’s numbers will show a more accurate picture of unemployment across the country, it should be noted that they do not take into account businesses that were shuttered in April.

The government says that there have been nearly a million applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit on Monday, the first day people could apply.

The national unemployment rate sat at 5.6 per cent in February but according to Statistics Canada the economy has lost 1,011,000 bringing the national rate to 7.8 per cent.

The 2.2 per cent increase is the worst single month increase in the last 40 years of data and is comparable to rates back in October 2010.

Most of the job losses have been in the private sector, with people aged 15-24 affected the hardest.

Meanwhile the federal government is also expected to release projections on how many Canadians may be infected by the time the pandemic is over.

Both sets of information could give the country an idea of how bad the crisis could be and how long it may last.

With files from the Canadian Press.