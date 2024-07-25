Jessie Fleming instrumental in Canada’s opening win in Paris
London’s Jessie Fleming played a perfect through ball from beyond midfield which lead to the game winning goal as Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 to open the Olympics in St Etienne France.
With the match tied 1-1, Fleming, Canada’s Captain, set up Evelyne Viens in the 79th minute who scored the winner.
The reigning Olympic champions trailed 1-0 after 13 minutes but pulled even just prior to half on a goal by Cloe Lacasse.
London defender Shelina Zadorsky came in as a substitute in the 94th minute.
After picking up a big three points, their next match is Sunday against France.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Critical infrastructure 'successfully protected': Jasper park officials
Jasper National Park officials in an update said all critical infrastructure in the townsite has been 'successfully protected, including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity centre and wastewater treatment plant.'
Canadian Olympic Committee removes women's soccer team's head coach over drone scandal
The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed women's national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman over a drone scandal, according to a press release from the organization.
'I was just shocked': Jasper lodge owner on seeing property destroyed by wildfire
On Wednesday night, the owner of Maligne Lodge in Jasper, Alta., was shocked to receive a photo of her business engulfed in flames.
Prince William's 2023 salary revealed in new report
Newly released financial reports show that William, the Prince of Wales, drew a salary of $42.1 million last fiscal year, his first since inheriting the vast and lucrative Duchy of Cornwall.
Yukon woman narrowly escapes bear attack, credits hair clip
A woman in Yukon believes her hair clip helped save her during a bear attack.
P.E.I. and New Brunswick among most overworked provinces in Canada, study finds
A study says Prince Edward Island is the second most overworked province in Canada based on average weekly hours worked, while New Brunswick falls in third.
Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond likely has Indigenous DNA: report
The Law Society of British Columbia says a DNA test shows a former judge and Order of Canada recipient accused of falsely claiming to be Cree "most likely" has Indigenous heritage.
Alberta premier says a third, perhaps half, of all Jasper buildings destroyed by fire
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says early reports indicate a third and perhaps up to half of all buildings in the historic Rocky Mountain resort town of Jasper have burned in a wildfire.
OPINION Prince Harry: Press intrusion and the family rift explored in new doc
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has once again found himself at the centre of media attention following his recent interview as part of 'Tabloids on Trial,' an ITV documentary on phone hacking and tabloid intrusion.
Kitchener
-
New Hamburg, Ont. couple gets new truck after dealing with transmission troubles
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
-
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
-
Steven Lorentz takes the Stanley Cup on a tour of Kitchener and Waterloo
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore mourns loss of Councillor Patrick Byrne
Lakeshore council and staff are mourning the loss of Ward 2 Coun. Patrick “Paddy” Byrne.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Newborn data allegedly accessed by doctor seeking profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
-
Shed fire causes $300,000 damage
Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to a working structure fire on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Loose wheel hits 4 vehicles on Highway 400 in Innisfil
Four vehicles sustained damage while travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil Thursday morning after a wheel came loose.
-
Young female arrested in connection with 2 armed robberies in Wasaga Beach
A female youth has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies at a Wasaga Beach gas station.
Northern Ontario
-
Worker killed at New Gold mine in northwestern Ont.
An employee operating a piece of equipment in an open pit was killed Wednesday at New Gold's gold mine in Rainy River.
-
Massive piece of equipment passes through Timmins, part of $80M hydro upgrade
A large object was hauled through Timmins on Thursday morning, a new transformer making its way to the Porcupine Transmission Station.
-
LIVE UPDATES
Ottawa
-
Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is now closed for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
-
Youth receiving support from Children's Aid Society of Ottawa dies
The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) and striking workers with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) say a youth who was receiving support from the agency has died.
-
Ottawa residents grief-stricken for families fleeing Jasper, Alta. wildfire
Many people across the country, including in Ottawa, have connections to the popular town of Jasper, Alta., a vacation destination. Some, with family members who evacuated, are watching anxiously from afar.
Toronto
-
Police identify man and woman killed in quadruple shooting in Toronto
Toronto police have now identified the two victims killed in a quadruple shooting in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
-
Man critically injured in 3-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
A man has been critically injured in a three-vehicle collision in north Etobicoke.
-
New details emerge in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 that killed baby and grandparents
Durham Regional Police have confirmed new details about a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 which claimed the lives of a baby and his grandparents following a police chase in April.
Montreal
-
3 tornadoes confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Laurentians municipality mulls banning wakesurfing
Public consultations have been launched on a draft bylaw in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard that would prohibit wake boats from Lac Saint-Joseph and neighbouring Lac Sainte-Marie.
-
Persistent flooding angers Town of Mount Royal residents
In the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), several households have been suffering from persistent flooding following torrential downpours.
Atlantic
-
Death of husband, wife in Rothesay, N.B., still under investigation: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they continue to investigate the deaths of a man and a woman in the town.
-
N.B. wrestler Leo Burke dies at 76, family says
New Brunswick-born wrestler Leo Burke has died at the age of 76, his family says.
-
Sackville, N.B., man sentenced to seven years in prison in connection with drug trafficking
A 39-year-old man from Sackville, N.B., has been sentenced to seven years in prison following drug trafficking investigations in the southeastern part of the province.
Winnipeg
-
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
-
Cycling community placing 'Ghost Bike' to remember man killed while riding his bike
Winnipeg's cycling community is coming together Thursday night to remember the victim of a fatal hit-and-run last month.
-
Calgary
-
Calgary reception centre to remain open for 48 hours to support wildfire evacuees
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city's reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees will remain open for the next 48 hours.
-
Calgary events cancelled, altered amid air quality advisory
An air quality advisory was issued for Calgary Thursday, as wildfire smoke engulfed the city.
-
'Co-ordinated effort': Ottawa and Alberta help each other with massive firefights
The Jasper wildfire has started a new conversation around Canada's large-scale catastrophe readiness, and the way limited resources are dispersed in case of emergency.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
Jasper Park Lodge reports most structures 'standing and intact' amid wildfire
The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.
-
'Holy s***': Jasper couple remembers ash falling like rain during escape from wildfire
A long-time Jasper business owner said this summer was his best yet — until his family was forced to close up, pack up and flee the raging wildfire that tore through the town Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
-
'Harrowing' 24 hours as wildfire burns homes near Golden, B.C.
It’s been a harrowing 24 hours for people living near Golden, B.C., where officials say an out-of-control wildfire has destroyed homes along with other structures.
-
Delta police expand drone program as privacy experts urge caution
The Delta Police Department has expanded its drone program, but privacy experts are worried about how the footage will be used.