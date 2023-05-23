It took a century, but area town will build its first cenotaph

A small community southwest of London, Ont. is finding a new way to pay tribute to its heroes.

Residents in Dutton Dunwich, Ont. have begun a campaign to build a cenotaph. The effort comes a century after most Ontario municipalities erected their own.

Blair Ferguson, a local amateur historian, is spearheading the campaign to honour the war dead of Dutton Dunwich.

“We need something to recognize all of their efforts and valour,” he said.

While the sacrifices of soldiers have never been ignored in Dutton Dunwich, the current tribute to them is limited in access and scope. Plaques listing the names of those who died hang inside the municipal office.

While respectful, Deputy Mayor Ken Loveland said a proper cenotaph is needed.

An artist rendering of the cenotaph in Dutton Dunwich, Ont. (Source: Municipality of Dutton Dunwich)“It’s time we got to where it should be I think,” Loveland said.

Construction of the granite cenotaph, featuring flag poles and benches, is slated to start next year. It will be set amongst the trees of a municipal park, right between a school, pavilion and splash pad.

It is the same spot the Dutton Dunwich Remembrance Day ceremony is held each year, albeit with a makeshift memorial.

“Laying wreaths on a two by four frame just isn’t the same as laying them on an actual cenotaph,” Ferguson explained.

The new cenotaph will display the names of all those who gave their lives in service to king and country in the First and Second World Wars, including those from Dunwich not listed on the plaques at town hall.

“So guys like Ellis Sifton, our only Victoria Cross recipient, he’s not on that plaque,” Ferguson explained.

A plaque inside Dutton Dunwich Town Hall which commemorates the deceased of Dunwich in the Second World War. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)The new cenotaph is estimated to cost $140,000.

Ferguson said fundraising has begun. Donation boxes are placed at area businesses and the municipal hall.

And while grants are also being investigated, Loveland said council will look at the project during its 2024 budget deliberations.

“This community has always been supportive of projects like this, fundraising has always been successful, and I’m very sure we’ll get this funded,” he said.

If all goes to plan, the cenotaph will be dedicated during its first Remembrance Day service in 2024.

“It will make the ceremony what it should be. Much more symbolic and somber,” concluded Ferguson.