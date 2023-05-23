It took a century, but area town will build its first cenotaph

Dutton Dunwich Deputy Mayor Ken Loveland stands in front of plaques honouring the municipality’s war dead inside town hall on May 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Dutton Dunwich Deputy Mayor Ken Loveland stands in front of plaques honouring the municipality’s war dead inside town hall on May 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver