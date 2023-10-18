'It's quite disappointing': City officials estimate $100,000 damage caused to East Lions Community Centre

Vandals caused extensive damage to the East Lions Community Centre on Churchill Avenue in recent days, with a number of large windows broken.

Cracked panels of glass were seen all along the west edge of the community centre.

On the northwest corner, the glass was knocked out completely.

Ward 2 Coun. and Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said the damage is disappointing, "It's is frustrating to see the building, still very young in its use, being vandalized by a few bad apples in the neighbourhood."

The community centre has had its challenges. The grand opening was held in May of last year following lengthy construction delays, which saw the primary contractor replaced midway through the project.

The building also had to be closed temporarily in February after a portion of the roof soffits fell to the sidewalk below.

In-ground electrical boxes have covers on them. The boxes sit along a path in East Lions Park where pathway lights were damaged, seen on Oct. 18, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Still, Lewis said the $21 million facility has been a welcome addition, "Whether it's pickleball, or swimming lessons, or dance, or yoga, or community groups that have their meetings here."

A number of outdoor walkway light fixtures were also damaged and have since been removed by the city. The electrical boxes are temporarily covered as they prepare to install replacement fixtures.

City Communications Director Monika Pineda issued this statement, “The City of London takes great pride in our recreation facilities and amenities and in making sure Londoners can enjoy these spaces. We are very disappointed to see approximately $100,000 worth of damage done to the East Lions Community Centre and surrounding park this year. Not only will it take money, time, and effort to repair the damage, it also impacts anyone in our community who uses the space. We encourage anyone who may witness suspicious activity or individuals damaging public property to call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Fitness instructor Ronny Rin (right), seen on Oct. 18, 2023, said it's disappointing to see the damage to the East Lions Community Centre and park. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

"I grew up in this area and got to the see the development of this beautiful facility,” said Ronny Rin as he surveyed the damage. Rin is a fitness instructor and believes in the value of spaces that keep people active and engaged. "Such a great amenity, and it's unfortunate that there are some souls out there that feel it's ok to vandalize this government paid property. It's quite disappointing to see."

Lewis is hoping those responsible will do the right thing and step forward.

In the meantime, he's hoping neighbours will be able to help out, "Check your security cameras. If you see things, report them to the police and to city hall so we can address this as quickly as we can."

Lewis says it's always important for people to have an eye out for suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.