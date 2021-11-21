'It's going to be a good winter': Londoners take advantage of free clothing event

London, Ont. -

A free clothing event in London, Ont. Sunday drew a great crowd and has the organizer thinking of how she can do this more often.

"People are already asking when the next event is happening," said Kay Habib, who organized the 'Let's Be Kind' event where people could choose up to five donated items for free.

Among those taking advantage of free coffee and a meal was Scott Campbell, who says he’s currently couch surfing.

"I was in the market for some winter boots and found a size that fit," said Campbell, who is looking for a place of his own, while staying with a friend. “These boots are warm and hard to come by, so it's going to be a good winter." Spreading kindness and hope was exactly the goal for Habib, who received donations from the public and a clothing business that went under due to the pandemic.

"I wanted to do it here because this is an easy place to get to," said Habib, referring to the parking lot of Avis Budget at 1737 Dundas St. East.

"It's an easy bus route and this side of town has a lot of people in need as well. People are even walking by and stopping and checking this space."

Along with clothing, hats and shoes, there were also free stuffed animals which some grabbed to use a Christmas gifts.

"I thought it was a pretty awesome idea to help the community out," said David Hill, who was shopping in the morning. "I've got some people that could use some stuff so I came out. I got a couple coats for the young ones and a teddy bear."

Joan Rivard is a volunteer with the London Cross-Cultural Learner Centre. She brought a couple of teenagers she works with who are originally from Iraq. Their family is on Ontario Works and they don't have much money. David Hill picks up a few free items at the 'Lets Be Kind' free clothing event in London, Ont. on Sunday Nov. 21, 2021. (Brent Lale / CTV News)"They need winter clothes and shoes and everything for growing children," said Rivard. "They have five teenagers and have been here for two or three years now. They go to school, but don't have jobs so this is good for them."

One of those teens is Maiyada Silo, who came with Rivard and her sister.

"I didn't have a winter coat, and this one is so warm," said Silo. "I saw people wearing a coat like this on TikTok and I like it."

Silo describes Iraq as “all war” and says she has felt safe in Canada because the people are friendly.

Due to the positive response, Habib says she plans on doing this once or twice a year going forward, with a chance to do it all again in the spring.