LONDON, ONT. -- Leo Larizza, founder of the TLC Foundation, has installed a massive sign on Baseline Road across the street from the entrance to the Children’s Hospital.

The sign informs the public that the foundation has been granting Christmas wishes to all kids in the hospital for 30 years.

It also is asking that if there is a kid in hospital who would like a wish to contact the TLC Foundation.

“The sign is out there so we don’t miss one child in the hospital on Christmas Eve,” says Larizza. “It’s about awareness and what we’ve been doing for 30 years.”

Larizza adds that in past years the hospital assisted the TLC Foundation in getting the parents a wish list form. This year he says they aren’t willing to help.

In its response, the hospital referred CTV News to their recent statement and FAQ on their gifts in-kind policy.

More to come.