LONDON, ONT. -- Like 'em or not, today people are celebrating snakes.

Friday is World Snake Day which celebrates one of the world's oldest mythological characters.

While there are more than 3000 species, according to Salthaven Wildlife there are 17 species of snakes in Ontario, but only one is venomous – the Massasauga Rattler.

Does the topic of snakes make you feel uncomfortable?

Perhaps you have Ophidiophobia, the fear of snakes.

Although very common, only 2-3 per cent actually have the phobia causing the fear to interfere with their life as it is treated as an anxiety disorder.

Contrary to popular belief, snakes are not slimy. They are covered in scales which trap moisture and reduces friction as the snake moves.

Sure snakes can be dangerous using venom to kill their prey in some cases, but they are much more than legless killers.

Snakes are thought to have evolved between 174.1 million to 163.5 million years ago.

According to the Natural History Museum, "The longest reticulated python ever recorded was found in 1912 and measured in at a staggering 10 metres - that's more than half the length of a bowling lane and makes this snake longer than a giraffe is tall.

Not a fan? Apparently Antarctica has no snakes if you're looking to relocate!

No reptile has evolved to survive the frigid temperatures of Antartica as snakes do not produce their own heat. Other than that, snakes are found on every continent in the sea, forests, deserts, and – sorry – even in your own backyard.

Love them or hate them, there's one thing that we can all enjoy. Snake the game. You know the one. Move around the screen without running into your own tail There are over 400 versions of it. This one allows you to play Snake throughout different world maps on Google.

So celebrate snakes, and if you see one today – make sure to give it a sssssssmile!