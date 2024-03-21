'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place
Flurries and snow squalls continue into Thursday morning with a heavy band of snow developing through the morning.
"Stretching all the way from southern Bruce [County] through northern Huron County," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. "Watch for blowing snow as you head out the door Thursday with winds continuing out of the northwest."
Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning.
We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.
"It's going to be a cold Thursday. Expect wind chills in the morning into the minus teens. We will recover by the afternoon," she said.
Another system brings heavy snowfall potential for Friday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: Flurries ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 13 overnight.
Friday: Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h in the morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny. High plus 2.
Sunday: Sunny. High zero.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.
Tuesday: Cloudy. Windy. High 8.
