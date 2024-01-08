LONDON
London

    • Investigator called in following London house fire

    No injuries are a reported but a cat did have to be rescued following a residentifal fire on Monday.

    The call came in around 10:30 a.m. to Griffith Street just east of Boler Road.

    According to crews on scene, the garage was engulfed when firefighers arrived and an investigator has been called in.

    Damage is estimated so far at $200,000.

    — With files from CTV News London's Jim KnightA cat had to be rescued after a garage fire on Griffith Street just east of Boler Road in London on Jan. 8, 2024. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

