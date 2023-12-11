LONDON
London

    • Investigator called for London apartment fire

    (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter) (Source: London Fire Department/Twitter)

    An investigator has been requested after an apartment fire in London.

    The call came in around 11:30 a.m. Monday and a fire in a second-floor unit was quickly doused.

    Crews did have to ventilate for smoke.

    There is no word on how the fire started or a possible damage estimate.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News