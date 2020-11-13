Advertisement
Investigation underway after dog found shot in Malahide Township
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 3:58PM EST
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Elgin County OPP are looking for information after a deceased dog was found with a gunshot wound on Friday morning.
Investigators say the intact German shepherd was found by a hunter around 9:20 a.m.
According to police, the dog appeared to have been shot with a .22 caliber firearm.
The recently deceased dog was reportedly located just off the parking lot of the Calton Swamp at 7698 Carter Rd. in Malahide Township.
The dog was not wearing a collar or tags.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.