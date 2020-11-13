MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Elgin County OPP are looking for information after a deceased dog was found with a gunshot wound on Friday morning.

Investigators say the intact German shepherd was found by a hunter around 9:20 a.m.

According to police, the dog appeared to have been shot with a .22 caliber firearm.

The recently deceased dog was reportedly located just off the parking lot of the Calton Swamp at 7698 Carter Rd. in Malahide Township.

The dog was not wearing a collar or tags.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.