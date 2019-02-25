

CTV London





An investigation is underway after a high-rise fire in west London that killed one man late Sunday night.

Fire crews were first called to the scene at 595 Proudfoot Lane around 9:30 p.m. for a fire on the seventh floor.

Smoke could be seen coming from the unit involved.

Police say one man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to assist in the investigation.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, and police say an autopsy was expected to be done on Monday.

Also on Monday, displaced residents were being allowed back into their apartments.

To stay or go?

London Fire Department Deputy Chief Jack Burt says, "If you can get out before we arrive, we recommend you do that. If you hear those alarm bells ringing in the building get out. When you get out stay out."

There had been reports of some residents being told by firefighters in the stairwells to return their apartments, prompting concerns.

Burt says firefighters will sometimes make that decision if there is concern about exposure to smoke, and fire crews are trying to limit that exposure.

Burt explains, "Your apartments are designed to take up to two hours before that fire can breach in there. Usually it's longer...if you're coming into a stairwell after fire crews arrived, when we enter onto the fire floor, smoke could enter that stairwell and put you in harm's way."

He suggests always listening to instructions from firefighters.