

CTVNewsLondon.ca, CTV London





STRATHROY-CARADOC, Ont - The family of a young man who died earlier this month is advising they have no fundraising campaigns in their son’s name.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police are advising the public to investigate any online fundraising efforts before making donations.

On November 5th Police investigated the sudden death of Cody Barron. It was determined not to be suspicious.

The family then contacted police to let them know about online tribute pages regarding their son. The family says they appreciate the tributes but advise that they have no fundraising efforts in the name of their son.

The family is now asking for privacy.

Police are reminding the public to use caution and further investigate online campaigns that ask for donations.