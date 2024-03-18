Internet child exploitation unit lay charge against London man
A London man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
According to London police, officers raided a home last month in the area of Adelaide Street and Oxford Street, and seized electronic devices.
On the devices, police said they found suspected child pornography and investigation was re-assigned to the LPS Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
The suspect was already in custody on unrelated matters and is scheduled for a March 28 court date.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump is unable to make US$464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court
Former U.S. president Donald Trump can't find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?
In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.
Sask. sex offender who fled to U.S. with children gets four-plus years in jail
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has been sentenced to more than four years in prison in the United States.
Man falls to his death from hot-air balloon in Australia
A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.
MPs to vote on NDP motion calling on Canada to recognize Palestinian statehood
Members of Parliament will vote Monday on a motion from the federal New Democrats, calling on Canada to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' among a range of other calls to action in regards to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
A new Banksy mural sprouts beside a cropped tree in London. Many see an environmental message
A new Banksy mural drew crowds to a London street on Monday, even before the elusive graffiti artist confirmed that the work was his.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
A pro golfer almost hit a fan in the head with his shot. The lucky escapee caught the 'scary' moment on camera
As a golf fan watching at a tournament, you have the privilege of being up close to all the action.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.