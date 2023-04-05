International experience on display at Nuclear Waste Forum
In Finland, construction is almost complete on the world’s first permanent, underground storage facility for nuclear waste.
“It is wonderful to say that we are the first to do this, but of course, it is a lot of work. Because, there are no examples,” said Tina Jalonen, Senior V-P of Posiva Oy, Finland’s nuclear waste management organization.
Canada may soon be following in Finland’s footsteps by building their own Deep Geological Repository (DGR) for used nuclear fuel. It could end up under 1500 acres of farmland near Teeswater, Ont., which is why the potential host community held the South Bruce Nuclear Exploration Forum this week.
Attendees heard from local, regional, and international experts on the controversial and complicated plan.
“I promised we’d get the information back to the community, and I think it’s only fair that the individuals make those decisions for themselves. And, we’ll see what happens,” said the Mayor of the Municipality of South Bruce, Mark Goetz.
By the end of 2024, residents in the Municipality of South Bruce will decide via referendum if they want to house the 5.5 million bundles of used nuclear fuel in a massive underground facility within their borders.
It will mean as many as 600 long-term operational jobs and millions of dollars in economic activity, but it will also mean housing radioactive nuclear waste, forever.
“It will be future generations who decide that they have enough data, enough monitoring, that they feel comfortable closing the repository,” said Lise Morton, V-P of Site Selection, for the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO). NWMO is tasked with finding a permanent home for Canada’s high level nuclear waste.
Sweden is five to six years away from building their own DGR for their used nuclear fuel. Jacob Spangenberg is the former mayor of the host community of Osthammar.
“There’s a high amount of pride of the process and effort. And that we are pioneering something, together with Finland, that is one of its kind, so to speak,” said Spangenberg.
Along with South Bruce, Canada’s DGR project also requires the support of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON), whose traditional lands encompass the proposed waste facility. They will also hold a community referendum to determine their support for the project or not.
Three years ago, SON residents voted down plans to bury Ontario’s low and intermediate level nuclear waste near Lake Huron.
"Here's the pros, here's the cons. Looking at the duality of that decision. The good and the bad," said Saugeen First Nation Chief Conrad Ritchie.
“The community has an important decision ahead of them, and they need as much information as they can to make a really great decision on whether this is the right project for the community,” said Morton.
In Finland, it’s a done deal. That country’s used nuclear fuel goes underground within the next two years.
“It will stay there. It will be isolated. It will be in the containers. It will stay there, forever,” said Jalonen.
The NWMO will choose between Ignace in Northern Ontario, and the Municipality of South Bruce, to permanently host Canada’s used nuclear fuel by the end of 2024.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor
A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
Scientists confirm first Canadian fossil of Ice Age predator the dire wolf
Canada now has its first dire wolf. For the first time, a Canadian fossil has been confirmed as coming from the Ice Age predator featured in the TV series 'Game of Thrones.'
Two-thirds of Canadian professionals 'rage applying' for other jobs; toxic workplaces to blame, study shows
Canadian professionals are taking advantage of record-low unemployment numbers and a tight labour market. A study explains why 'it's a great opportunity for them to switch jobs,' according to some.
Kitchener
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Waterloo regional police arrest ‘suspicious male’ believed to be connected to multiple harassments, assaults
Waterloo regional police say they have made an arrest in connection to multiple reports of a 'suspicious' man approaching woman on and around public transit in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Rangers aim to sweep the Windsor Spitfires in game 4
Coming off an electric win on home ice, the Kitchener Rangers are feeling good going into game four, with a 3-0 series lead against the first-seeded Windsor spitfires.
Windsor
-
Transit issues preventing many job seekers from accessing employment, says agency
Following Windsor city council’s approval of the 2023 budget, which will make way for Transit Windsor’s largest service hour increase in decades, a local employment agency says it’s been unable to offer positions to many job seekers due to ongoing issues with the public transit system.
-
Windsor police seek suspects in hate-motivated vandalism
Windsor police say they are investigating recent vandalism at a local Hindu temple as a hate-motivated incident.
-
Riverside high school students involved in serious east Windsor crash
Windsor police are investigating a serious three-vehicle crash in east Windsor involving Riverside high school students.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County could mark record rainfall with 75 to 100mm in one day
Residents in Simcoe County were caught off-guard by a severe thunderstorm Mother Nature brewed up Wednesday, with heavy rainfall, hail and lightning.
-
Erratic driver on Highway 11 faces impaired and dangerous driving charges
A Midland man accused of driving erratically at excessive speeds on Highway 11 in Orillia faces impaired-related charges.
-
Lightning strike sparks house fire in Tiny Township
Mother Nature forced an older couple and their two pets to evacuate their Tiny Township home during a spring storm when a lightning strike sparked a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Rapid melt could lead water levels to spike in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has issued a water safety statement. The agency said a series of weather systems are expected to bring a mix of snow and rain in the next 48 hours.
Ottawa
-
No timeline for return to full LRT service after latest freezing rain shutdown
There is no timeline for when full O-Train service will resume on Line 1 after freezing rain halted service Wednesday morning, requiring passengers stuck in stopped trains to be rescued.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later on Thursday. A rainfall warning is also in effect for Ottawa.
-
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
Toronto
-
More than 2M Ontarians don't have a family doctor. Experts say that number will grow without 'radical overhaul'
New data has revealed more than 2.2 million Ontarians are without a family physician – a trend experts project will only worsen until the specialty of family medicine undergoes a "radical overhaul."
-
Thousands without power across Ontario due to freezing rain and high winds
Most of Ontario is under a rainfall or winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting heavy downpours Wednesday.
-
Toronto radio host nearly punched by man in TTC subway encounter
Newstalk 1010 host John Moore describes a terrifying encounter on a downtown subway that left him shaken.
Montreal
-
Freezing rain: Nearly a third of Montreal hydro customers without power
Nearly a third of Hydro-Quebec customers in Montreal were without power early Wednesday evening as a powerful spring storm coated several parts of southern Quebec in slick ice.
-
Six arrested in Quebec as police dismantle international identity theft network
Six people from Quebec have been arrested as part of the dismantling of a vast international network of identity thieves that spanned 17 countries.
-
Head of SAAQ loses his job; Eric Ducharme to take over
The head of Quebec's automobile insurance board, Denis Marsolais, has lost his job. The Quebec government's cabinet confirmed the appointment of Eric Ducharme as CEO of the SAAQ.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
'Dangerous man' prompts emergency alert in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County
RCMP in Nova Scotia has issued an emergency alert in Pictou County warning the public about a “dangerous” man.
Winnipeg
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Outrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
-
Dangerous conditions, blowing snow prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating dangerous driving conditions in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, prompting a number of number of highway closures.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man wanted for assault outside Law Courts
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place near the Law Courts building in March.
Calgary
-
'Travelling pharmacopeia': Calgary police bust alleged drug trafficking operation
A tip to Calgary Crime Stoppers is being credited for prompting a three-month-long trafficking investigation that saw police bust a "travelling pharmacopeia of drugs and cigarettes."
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health Services
A former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Calgary man charged in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police say one man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Westmount death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in a Westmount home last Sunday.
-
Intervene or just call police? Edmonton, premier offer differing advice on transit violence
City and provincial officials agree that rising violence, harassment and disorder on transit is a major problem in Alberta, but what citizens should do about it is not as clear.
-
Oilers look to gain ground in playoff race vs. lowly Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers can move to within one point of the idle first-place Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division with a victory on Wednesday night when they finish a Southern California back-to-back against the Anaheim Ducks.
Vancouver
-
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
-
Burnaby man charged with 9 sex crimes first met child victim online, police say
A Burnaby man has been charged with nine sex offences against a child after a year-long investigation, according to authorities.