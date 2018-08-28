

CTV London





It was announced Tuesday morning that an interim agreement has been reached between area bus operators and the two major school boards in the London area.

There had been fears that a deal would not be reached in time for the new school year which would have left 50,000 students searching for alternative transportation.

On Tuesday it was announced that the School Bus Operators Association and the school boards had come to agreement that would allow buses to run by the first day of school.

It is an interim agreement that provides an increase to support driver wages while remaining issues continue to be negotiated.