LONDON, ONT -- An Inquiry Committee for the Thames Valley District School Board(TVDSB) says it has not found enough evidence that Trustee Jake Skinner breached the board’s Code of Conduct.

An inquiry was launched after a complaint was submitted to the Board of Trustees regarding the scandal around Blackridge Strategy and the municipal election in London.

At the time Skinner was co-owner of Blackridge which became embroiled in a scandal when it was revealed to have been behind smear campaigns against two candidates for council.

Blackridge came under fire after it admitted creating two election websites targeting council candidates Maureen Cassidy and Virginia Ridley in 2018.

In January of 2020 Skinner announced that he had left the firm and apologized for his role in the websites.

"Frankly I was so busy with performing campaign duties for a mayoral campaign, a number of council campaigns, that really that's where my attention was...I don't think that makes me blameless in the matter,” said Skinner.

Despite the apology and an OPP investigation into the matter, which was launched in October, the report to the TVDSB Board of Trustees said there was not enough “evidence to support a finding of a breach of the Code of Conduct…”

The report also recommends that the inquiry committee be dissolved.

The Ongoing Scandal surrounding Blackridge

January documents were released indicating connections between Randy Warden and Councillor Paul Van Meerbergen to the websites.

For his part Van Meergbergen has repeatedly denied any knowledge to the websites and said that a invoice released with his name on it was faked.

In Sept. 2018, the anonymous website virginiaridley.ca took aim at the Ward 10 incumbent.

Londoner Barry Phillips admitted paying Blackridge Strategy about a thousand dollars of his own money to create virginiaridley.ca

He says Blackridge Strategy “hijacked” the website by adding the child abuse claim.

Phillips was a campaign volunteer for eventual Ward 10 winner, Councillor Paul Van Meerbergen.

In January Susan Toth, the lawyer representing Ridley and Cassidy said her clients were examining their legal options.

Blackridge owner Amir Farahi criticized the release of the documents to the media saying they provided them to the courts thinking they were “confidential by nature.”

Toth says that Blackridge had the opportunity to appear in court to ensure limitations on the release of the documents, but chose not to.

With files from CTV's Daryl Newcombe.