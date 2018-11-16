

CTV London





The inquest into the death of a contractor at the Goderich mine in 2017 has been adjourned.

The inquest probing Darcy Clancy's death began on Tuesday. It's unclear when it will resume.

The 36-year-old died in hospital on March 18th due to injuries he sustained from a fall while working at the Compass Minerals mine.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroner’s Act.