Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is now involved after a man who was found unresponsive at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre died in hospital.

Brandon Marchant, 32, had been found unresponsive in his cell on July 3 and was taken to hospital. He died on Tuesday.

Marchant had been arrested following a collision on Highway 401 in Oxford County on July 1.

OPP responded after a stolen vehicle reportedly entered the off ramp to a service centre and lost control, hitting a light standard and "splitting the vehicle in half."

Two passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a London hospital while the driver reportedly fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterward without incident.

Marchant was arrested and charged and also later transported to the hospital for treatment.

The former amateur MMA fighter known as 'Bam Bam' was also involved in a motorcycle accident 2018 according to Prospect Fighting Championships.