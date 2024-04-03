LONDON
London

    • Injuries to crash victim updated from non-life-threatening to life threatening

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    The condition of the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash last month has been changed to life-threatening.

    Around 8:15 p.m. on March 29, emergency services responded to the single-vehicle rollover crash on McGillibray Drive between Lieury Road and Creamery Road in North Middlesex.

    Injuries were originally reported as non-life-threatening after the person was taken to a local trauma centre but OPP updated the persons condition Wednesday morning.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News