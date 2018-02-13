

CTV London





Officials have declared an influenza outbreak at Stratford General Hospital's Medicine / Integrated Stroke Unit.

“The outbreak has been called as four of our patients on the unit have tested positive for influenza,” says Anne Campbell, Vice President Partnerships and Chief Nursing Executive.

“In response to the outbreak we are working closely with the Perth District Health Unit. We have closed the unit to admissions, restricted visitors to two per patient and have put some limitations on staffing for the unit.”

Visitors are asked to follow proper hand hygiene procedures and are reminded to cough or sneeze into their arm versus their hands.

Please don't visit if you are feeling ill.