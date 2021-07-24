LONDON, ONT. -- Many residents have been trading in their suits for sweatpants while working from home for the last 16 months due to the pandemic.

But as the region continues to slowly reopen, are those individuals excited for the possible return to the office?

"I’d like to have a little bit of both."

London Ont., resident, Rachel has recently stepped back into the office this summer.

She’s enjoying the switch up, but she hopes the option to switch back is still on the table.

"Remote work, it makes life easier because you don’t have to get ready for work and travel for work. But it is difficult to learn working online, if you have quick questions to ask or want collaborate with people it's difficult to do remotely, it’d be nice to have a mixture."



Rachel talks with friend at Victoria park in London Ontario (Jordyn Read/ CTV London)

A report from LifeWork’s monthly mental health index shows 25 per cent of Canadians are unclear about their employer’s plan for a return to work places.

But people CTV News spoke with had already made their minds up.

"I think the option of hybrid would be nice. I do personally like going into the office some days but on other days it would be nice to have the option to work from home."

Roberts says the pandemic proved that many jobs can have a successful workflow - whether people are in office or at home on the couch

"Yes definitely," Roberts answered, when asked if his job requirements can be fulfilled in and outside the office.