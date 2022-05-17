Impaired driving charges not just for passenger vehicles

A 28-year-old is facing charges after North Perth OPP pulled over a farm tractor.

Just after midnight on May 11, police say an officer saw a tractor that was swerving on Queen Avenue in Monkton.

After stopping the tractor, the officer believed the driver was showing signs of impairment.

Further testing at the local operations centre showed impairment and led to charges of operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The Stratford man has had the tractor impounded for a week and has been scheduled for a court appearance.