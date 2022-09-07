Impaired driver with two small children in vehicle facing charges: OPP

A driver from London, Ont. is facing impaired driving charges after they allegedly drove under the influence with two small children also inside the car, according to OPP.

According to a press release from Norfolk County OPP, at approximately 8:18 p.m. on Sunday, a vehicle was travelling down Turkey Point Road in Norfolk County when it attracted the attention of an officer.

The officer stopped to investigate the vehicle at an address on Turkey Point Road in Charlotteville, Ont., where the driver was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Police say a 38-year-old driver from London is charged with speeding and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

According to police, two small children were also in the car at the time of the incident.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario County of Justin in Simcoe, Ont. at a later date in relation to the charges.