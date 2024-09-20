'If it was your backyard, would you put up with it?'; Woodstock homeowner frustrated by encampment next door

A Woodstock homeowner says she’s at her wit’s end over a homeless encampment situated alongside her backyard. She’s calling on the city to do more to help those living rough, so she can live in peace.

“We border on a forest, but the forest doesn’t just have animals anymore. There’s people living there. They’ve been there for over a year, and there’s been a lot of chaos,” explained Beth Merryweather.

Merryweather and her husband live in a corner of the city next to a wooded area - she’s called police, fire, and city officials to her property multiple times.

In fact, she says she’s called Woodstock’s non-emergency line so many times that they now know her by name.

Beth Merryweather shared her experience with CTV News on September 19, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

It’s all because a man, woman and dog have moved into an elaborate encampment in the woods next to her house. The site includes a large tent accompanied by several smaller tents, a motorbike, and plenty of visitors at all hours. Because they are camped on city property, Merryweather says nobody will move them.

“There’s fighting, there’s screaming. Screaming ‘I think you broke my arm,’ coming from a female. I’ve had fires. There’s a motorcycle revving up,” she explained.

CTV News reached out to the city of Woodstock for an interview but did not get a response.

Last week Woodstock mayor Jerry Acchione told CTV News he’s concerned about the state of homelessness.

“Well, it’s a major concern, there’s no question. I’m very much concerned. We are looking at this on a regular basis and what we can do,” said the mayor.

The city of Woodstock has dismantled at least a half dozen encampments so far this year.

A Woodstock homeowner is frustrated by a large encampment next to her yard (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Merryweather is calling for a more permanent solution, so she’s able to enjoy her own home once again.

“Clean it up. Get these people out of there and find them some homes. If they’re not going to go to shelters, and a lot of people won’t, I understand that, then you’ve gotta give them an alternative - but it can’t be in my backyard. If it was your backyard, would you put up with it?”