'If it was your backyard, would you put up with it?'; Woodstock homeowner frustrated by encampment next door
A Woodstock homeowner says she’s at her wit’s end over a homeless encampment situated alongside her backyard. She’s calling on the city to do more to help those living rough, so she can live in peace.
“We border on a forest, but the forest doesn’t just have animals anymore. There’s people living there. They’ve been there for over a year, and there’s been a lot of chaos,” explained Beth Merryweather.
Merryweather and her husband live in a corner of the city next to a wooded area - she’s called police, fire, and city officials to her property multiple times.
In fact, she says she’s called Woodstock’s non-emergency line so many times that they now know her by name.
Beth Merryweather shared her experience with CTV News on September 19, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
It’s all because a man, woman and dog have moved into an elaborate encampment in the woods next to her house. The site includes a large tent accompanied by several smaller tents, a motorbike, and plenty of visitors at all hours. Because they are camped on city property, Merryweather says nobody will move them.
“There’s fighting, there’s screaming. Screaming ‘I think you broke my arm,’ coming from a female. I’ve had fires. There’s a motorcycle revving up,” she explained.
CTV News reached out to the city of Woodstock for an interview but did not get a response.
Last week Woodstock mayor Jerry Acchione told CTV News he’s concerned about the state of homelessness.
“Well, it’s a major concern, there’s no question. I’m very much concerned. We are looking at this on a regular basis and what we can do,” said the mayor.
The city of Woodstock has dismantled at least a half dozen encampments so far this year.
A Woodstock homeowner is frustrated by a large encampment next to her yard (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
Merryweather is calling for a more permanent solution, so she’s able to enjoy her own home once again.
“Clean it up. Get these people out of there and find them some homes. If they’re not going to go to shelters, and a lot of people won’t, I understand that, then you’ve gotta give them an alternative - but it can’t be in my backyard. If it was your backyard, would you put up with it?”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau names Anita Anand transport minister after Pablo Rodriguez quits cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped Treasury Board President Anita Anand to take on additional duties as Canada's minister of transport on Thursday.
Tensions flare between Poilievre and Singh in the House after NDP says it will back Trudeau Liberals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh got into a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Thursday, just minutes after Singh announced his party would not be supporting the Conservatives' first non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Canadian women among those who allege Harrods boss sexually abused them
CTV News has learned there are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.
The RCMP has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including 3 submachine-guns
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has lost 205 firearms since 2020, including more than 120 handguns and at least five fully automatic weapons like machine-guns.
Shohei Ohtani becomes the first major league player with 50 homers, 50 stolen bases in a season
Shohei Ohtani became the first major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers star going deep twice to reach the half-century mark and swiping two bags to get to 51 against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
Woman dead, toddler uninjured following B.C. police shooting, watchdog says
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman who was shot by the RCMP after allegedly barricading herself in a room with a toddler early Thursday morning.
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.