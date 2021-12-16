'I take this extremely seriously': London police chief on non-confidence vote

London police Chief Steve Williams responded Thursday to a non-confidence vote in his leadership by some members of the London Police Association (LPA).

Speaking at a London Police Services Board (LPSB) meeting, Williams said he takes the vote extremely seriously, and her recognizes that the pandemic aggravated existing challenges for front-line officers and staff including call volume, guns and response time.

“These pressures have been layered onto a police service that runs very lean already,” he added. “All of these factors together have impacted not only our service to the community, but (LPA) member well-being which is at the crux of this non-confidence motion.”

Nonetheless, Williams said he accepts responsibility for the decisions made, and acknowleded that some members are unhappy with efforts to address the challenges.

He also committed to continue working with LPA members to find solutions, “If we are divisive, we will struggle. If we stand together we will succeed.”

After the chief's statement, members of the LPSB each reiterated theif confidence in Williams.

Councillor Jesse Helmer said those concerned about workload and resources are directing criticism in the wrong direction.

“Some of your anger you need to direct towards the board members,” explained Helmer. “Myself (and) other members of the board are deciding what the budget is going to be for the police service.”

LPSB member Jeff Lang spoke directly to the chief and his two deputy chiefs, “I am very proud to be associated with the London Police Service and you’ll continue to have my support.”

Board Chair Susan Toth was on the committee that hired the chief and deputies in 2019 and added her support.

“I have not for one second regretted the choice we made hiring this team of incredible people.”

The non-binding vote against the chief was held Dec. 9 during a meeting of some of the LPA membership, the union representing officers and civilian staff.

The LPA will hold another meeting -- expected to draw a larger number of officers and civilian staff -- about the non-confidence vote on Jan. 4.