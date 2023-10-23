Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 29

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The Crown finished its cross examination of a suspect accused in running down a London, Ont. Muslim family more than two years ago, killing four people and injuring a young boy.

Here’s what you missed.

WHAT HAPPENED ON MONDAY?

The prosecution finished their cross-examination of Nathaniel Veltman in the ongoing murder trial taking place in Windsor, Ont. on Monday.

Veltman, 22, has already admitted in court he drove his truck into the family while they waited to cross the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road, but has pleaded not guilty to four terrorism-motivated first-degree murder charges and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

Over the course of his seven days testifying in his own defence, Veltman denied his actions were motivated by any political or ideological beliefs, and now denies most of what he told police less than 24 hours after the attack.

"Mr. Veltman, the only reason that your story has changed in court during this trial, versus what you told Detective Bourdeau is because it no longer feels 'worth it' anymore does it?" Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser suggested Monday.

"No that's not the case," Veltman replied.

The jury has already seen and heard Veltman tell police he struck the family to “avenge” alleged minority on white crimes that he believed were being unreported by the mainstream media.

While testifying at trial, Veltman denied much of what he told police, and called his justifications “excuses,” “loose talk,” and efforts to “shift the blame.”

He also told the jury at the last second before hitting the family, he tried to steer to the left away from them, but “it was too late.”

Moser disputed the assertion by showing the jury the tire tracks clearly going up onto the sidewalk, the fact the brake was never applied, the accelerator was depressed “100 per cent” for four seconds before impact, and that the front-end damage is heaviest on the left-hand side of Veltman’s truck.

Moser also had Veltman confirm the first time he mentioned this was on Sept. 23, 2023 in an appointment with his psychologist — 12 days after the video of the attack was shown to the jury.

"You turned to the left sir, in order to hit all five members of the family with your truck," Moser suggested to Veltman, which he vehemently denied.

"You didn't feel the need to stop to render assistance to help any of those human beings?" Moser asked.

"Obviously looking back, I should have but the shock and the horror took over," Veltman said.

Veltman continued to deny he planned the attack for months, that he wanted to send a message to the Muslim community and that he hoped to inspire others to act, which is in contrast to what he told police over two video-taped statements with Det. Micah Bourdeau on June 7, 2021.

"I’m going to suggest that brutally murdering this beautiful family and seriously hurting and orphaning a small boy, now, to you, seems like a pointless and horrific act,” Moser said.

"I recognize it as being immoral and horrible but I'm not sure…” Veltman replied.

"The Crown suggestion sir is that because you've had nothing but time to think about what you did on June 6, 2021, you've come up with this new version to help yourself live with what you did to this family,” Moser responded.

"No, I accept whatever happens,” Veltman said.

Justice Renee Pomerance later presented the jury with two mid-trial instructions on Monday pertaining to how they are to consider the difference between Veltman’s testimony at trial versus his statements to police and his alleged statements to Dr. Julian Gojer.

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON TUESDAY?

Veltman’s testimony will resume on Tuesday with a re-examination from the defence.

A RECAP OF WEEK ONE

The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.

Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.

A RECAP OF WEEK TWO

Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK THREE

Testimony was heard during week three from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR

During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.

A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE

The prosecution rested its case during the fifth week of the trial after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.

A RECAP OF WEEK SIX

During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness, where the court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, upbringing and childhood, and history of suicidal thoughts and drug use.

A RECAP OF WEEK SEVEN

During the seventh week the accused took the stand in his own defence and underwent cross examination by the Crown, where he admitted to running down five members of the Afzaal family with his truck.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske