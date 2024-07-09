'I'm excited to try suturing': Health camp gives high school students hands-on experience
It’s not your typical high school summer camp — instead of enjoying the outdoors, playing games, or working with children, 30 high school students are getting a hands-on education in health care at St. Thomas-Elgin General Hospital (STEGH).
“I’ve always had a big interest in the medical field and health care,” said Ellery Beilhartz, a student at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer, Ont. “We get to see about three to four different departments each day, and with those departments comes an activity as well. Today we get to do an IV and I'm really excited to try that.”
The Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry (SSMD) at Western University in London, Ont. is hosting Discovery Health Care camps at eight southwestern Ontario hospitals over the next two weeks.
Week one has camps in Goderich, Sarnia, Chatham and St. Thomas.
“The top thing we want them to do is have fun,” said Dr. Victor Ng, assistant dean at SSMD. “After all, it's the summer and they're high school students, so we want them to have a great time with our with our camp leaders, but also being able to have the opportunity to do things such as suturing, or putting in IV lines, and understanding anatomy.”
Students even get to tour the hospital — Monday morning, STEGH general surgeon Dr. Rob Black took students to the operating room.
“There's a huge demand for allied health personnel as in addition to, physicians and nurses,” said Black. “It's, one of the fastest-growing fields for vocations for our youngsters that are in high school currently. The demand is just going to get even higher. We're hoping that this increases the number of people that are interested in a future career in health care. Not just medicine, surgery and nursing, but allied health care in general.”
First-year medical student Mia Van Oirschot (right) demonstrates a breathing apparatus to high school students at Discovery Healthcare Camp while fellow instructor Katie Roberts looks on in St. Thomas, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Many of the students, like Jack Teare, don’t know their future career plans, but think this camp is something that could steer them in the right direction.
“I’m trying to pick a career path to go to, and I have a big interest in physiotherapy,” said Teare, 15, who attends Central Elgin Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas. “I thought why not give this a shot? I'm excited to try this suturing and just kind of get kind of hands on.”
SSMD has been doing these camps for 15 years, and some of the original teenage students now have careers in health care.
“That is ultimately, what we're hoping for is for them to come back to Southwestern Ontario and work back in their community,” said Ng. “So we've had a number of students come back, whether they could come back as nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists, doctors, and it's been really exciting for us, to be able to, to introduce people to this sort of passion of being in health care professions and ultimately getting them back to work in their communities where they live.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday night had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
'Unplanned thermal generation outage' among issues leading to Alberta grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
5 things to know as Canada meets Argentina in 'David vs. Goliath' Copa semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Mayor of town where Munro lived would 'consider' amending monument honouring her
The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would 'consider' amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.
What's on the agenda as Justin Trudeau heads to NATO leaders' summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
Elephants trample a Spanish tourist to death in South Africa. He left a car to take photos
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Green Party deputy leader stepping down for 'personal reasons'
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons. He said it had been 'the honour of a lifetime' to serve the country as part of the party.
LCBO scraps plan to open 5 stores to bar and restaurant owners for one day
The LCBO says it has scrapped a plan to temporarily reopen five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol amid the ongoing strike after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket at these locations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.