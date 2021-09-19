'I lost a good friend to cancer this week': Participants honour loved ones in 41st annual Terry Fox Run
For the second consecutive year during the pandemic, walkers and runners did the annual Terry Fox Run without any pomp and circumstance.
The run was 'virtual' again, which meant participants were supposed to just do their run on their own terms.
Among the hundreds who ran past the Terry Fox Memorial at Greenway Park in London, Ont. was the Strong Family.
"We're doing a memory of my sister Maureen who passed away at the age of 40 in 2007," says Ray Strong, alongside his sister Maryanne.
When Maureen passed away from colon cancer, her nine siblings, parents and extended family began doing the Terry Fox Run.
"We wanted to do something in memory of her," says Strong.
"So that's when we kicked this off 14 years ago. So we've been very successful, as to date, I think our current total is around $230,000 for the 14 years.”
The Strong family from Windsor, Ont, Newmarket, London and Grand Bend met in London, Ont. to do the 41st Annual Terry Fox Run in London, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
The Strong's are some of the contributors to the Terry Fox Foundation which has raised $750 million. Organizers in London are calling this year's event another success with online totals surpassing $90,000.
Among those pounding the pavement on the Terry Fox Parkway were a couple of 'Everytimers.' Seventy-six-year-old Keith Tapp, and 74-year-old Tom Massel have participated in all 41 Terry Fox Runs.
"I have to keep doing it," says Massel.
"I just lost a good friend to cancer just on Wednesday. Her passing is another reminder of why we should be doing this and trying to raise funds to try to reduce the pain from families and individuals.”
Massel says he plans on continuing to do this run every year as long as he's healthy.
"I walk a little more now, that's why I am able to keep doing it," joked Massel.
Terry's brother Fred calls it a 'day of reflection.’
"I think about my mom and dad today who are both not with us anymore," says Fred Fox, Terry's brother.
"They did so much hard work over the years. So, today is a day of thankfulness as well for what people have done to keep Terry's dream alive.”
Keith Tapp, 76, of London, Ont. is one of the 'EveryTimers' who have done all 41 Terry Fox Runs in London, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
The federal election campaign entered its final hours with party leaders making last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings, all while still trying to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.
Liberals, Conservatives in dead heat as parties make final push on eve of election day: Nanos
As the federal party leaders make their final push to Canadian voters, new polling data suggests that the Liberals and the Conservatives are in a dead heat.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
'Waning immunity?' Experts say term leads to false understanding of COVID-19 vaccines
The idea of waning immunity has picked up steam in recent weeks, with some countries using it to justify rolling out third-dose COVID-19 vaccine boosters to their populations. But immunologists say the concept has been largely misunderstood.
Half of Canadians support employers mandating COVID-19 booster shots, poll finds
Around half of surveyed Canadians say they support employers mandating COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for their employees, a new poll finds, with Canadians 55 and older being the most in favour.
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
Election day 101: Questions and answers about the voting process
From finding the right voting location to bringing acceptable ID, CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know before casting your ballot.
Advice for voters on the eve of election day: A Q&A with Elections Canada spokeperson Diane Benson
On CTVNews.ca: A transcript of an interview with Diane Benson, spokesperson at Elections Canada, who answered questions on reduced polling stations, how students can vote, and other challenges facing voters in a pandemic election.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region records 22 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new death
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday.
-
Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, province hits vaccine milestone
Ontario is reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
-
Police searching for missing teen in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are searching for 17-year-old Uriah Corbyn who was last seen in Kitchener on Sept. 17.
Windsor
-
Essex OPP search for missing man, police concerned for his well-being
Essex residents can expect an increased police presence in the town as officers search for a 65-year-old resident reported missing Saturday.
-
'I lost a good friend to cancer this week': Participants honour loved ones in 41st annual Terry Fox Run
For the second consecutive year during the pandemic, walkers and runners did the annual Terry Fox Run without any pomp and circumstance.
-
Chatham-Kent police remind residents 911 is for emergencies only
Chatham-Kent police are reminding residents to only use 911 in emergency situations after receiving 81 false calls over the last 24 hours.
Barrie
-
Upcoming cycling event seeks to raise money for Type 1 diabetics in Simcoe Muskoka
An upcoming event in Oro-Medonte seeks to raise funding for those across Simcoe Muskoka with Type 1 diabetes.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
-
Emergency crews respond to fire in Barrie's south end
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a home in Barrie's south end.
Northern Ontario
-
Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on in Northern Ontario
In 1980, Fox set off on his run across Canada raising money for cancer research. Decades later, people are still walking and running for the cause.
-
Junior golfers compete in 'NextGen' Fall Series East Championship, hosted in Timmins
Ninety junior golfers are in Timmins competing in the 'NextGen' Fall Series East Championship. It's an elite event as they're vying for national championship exemptions.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Sault officer in hospital, SIU investigates fatal police-involved shooting of 19-year-old man
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating a fatal police-involved shooting of a 19-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials say an officer was shot after being called to a domestic situation early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | LRT train derails on Confederation Line near Tremblay Station
OC Transpo says the light rail transit service is now out of service from Blair Road to Tunney's Pasture after an LRT car derailed near Tremblay Station.
-
One new COVID-19 related death reported in Ottawa on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health says 62 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died because of the virus.
-
Election Day in Ottawa and the launch of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine passport: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
-
Important things to know with three days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
With just days to go before Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases, province hits vaccine milestone
Ontario is reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
Montreal
-
Legault refuses to speak to media at CAQ leadership convention, boasts about nationalist credentials
Premier Francois Legault sees his government as a bulwark against radical elements in society, including all those who oppose health measures and vaccination against COVID-19.
-
Quebec reports 742 more COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations continuing to rise
Quebec reported 742 more positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 552 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Rise in telecommuting due to pandemic risks making anti-scab protections toothless
An unsuspected effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting widespread use of telecommuting is that the anti-scab provisions of the Labour Code may have lost some of their bite and become less effective.
Atlantic
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
-
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
'They’re angels without halos': Winnipeg dog-owners come together to support cancer care organization
A couple hundred dogs led their owners through Winnipeg’s Kildonan Park on Sunday afternoon for the fourth annual ‘Paws for a Cause Cancer Walk.’
-
Councillor worried about election day traffic near fatal crash site
A Winnipeg city councillor is raising traffic safety concerns on the South Perimeter Highway ahead of election day.
-
Half of Canadians support employers mandating COVID-19 booster shots, poll finds
Around half of surveyed Canadians say they support employers mandating COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for their employees, a new poll finds, with Canadians 55 and older being the most in favour.
Calgary
-
Looking for a vaccine card in Alberta? You won't need a MyHealth Records account after all
The provincial government, with less than 24 hours to go before new COVID-19 guidelines come into force in Alberta, made it simpler for residents to acquire a document proving they've been vaccinated.
-
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
-
Olds, Alta. restaurant backs down, removes anti-restrictions sign
An Olds, Alta. restaurant, within 24 hours of posting a sign suggesting it would not comply with the UCP government's latest COVID-19 restrictions, now says it will abide by the new rules on Monday.
Edmonton
-
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
-
Looking for a vaccine card in Alberta? You won't need a MyHealth Records account after all
The provincial government, with less than 24 hours to go before new COVID-19 guidelines come into force in Alberta, made it simpler for residents to acquire a document proving they've been vaccinated.
-
Time for military support in 'overwhelmed' hospitals: Alberta health-care union leaders
The leaders of four health-care unions and the Alberta Federation of Labour implored Premier Jason Kenney to submit a formal request for assistance from Ottawa as hospitals grapple with increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Victoria care home
Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care, according to Island Health.
-
Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay
An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.
-
'Exhausted, overworked and facing brutal criticism': B.C. health authority appeals for patience, vaccination amid staffing crisis
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm about a staffing crisis in one one of its hospitals.